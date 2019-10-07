Saif Ali Khan as Rajiv, not Ranvir, in Race? That's what makers had planned

Image Source : "I had to convince the makers to cast me as Ranvir [Singh]," Saif said.

Saif Ali Khan was first approached to play the evil and scheming younger brother in the first movie of the 'Race' franchise. The superstar himself revealed this detail in an interview to an entertainment portal.

Saif, who has featured in two movies of the franchise, was, however, tired of such characters and refused the part.

"I had to convince the makers to cast me as Ranvir [Singh]," Saif said, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

Ranvir was the older brother and the lead in Race.

The makers, it is said, wanted Akshay Kumar to play the lead but confided in Saif and gave him the part.

The role of the bratty younger brother, Rajiv Singh, later went to Akshaye Khanna.

The 2008 film was the story of two stepbrothers outwitting each other in order kill each other to win the family fortune.

The film, also starring Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif, was a big box office success, and is often termed as the best of the franchise.