Saba shares Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s wedding photo, says 'Can count on you both'

Saba shares Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's wedding photo

Saba Ali Khan's pandora box has something new to serve! If you go through Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba's social media, you will realise that it's a perfect space filled with old memories and throwbacks. The avid social media user frequently shares interesting pictures with her family including sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Sohal Ali and mother Sharmila Tagore. Again, on Tuesday, Saba took a trip down the memory lane and surprised all fans as she shared a beautifully framed wedding picture of Saif and Kareena. Along with the pic, Saba also went on to pen a lovely note for them.

In her note, Saif's sister thanked him for being a 'pillar' in her life. "The LAST PILLAR...III But...Not the least. Brother you've been by my side when I NEEDED you. And I know I can COUNT on U BOTH...Thank you #fact #thankful #tuesdaythoughts."

Earlier, Saba shared some pictures from nephew Taimur's third birthday celebrations. For those unversed, Taimur is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s first child. Saba shared a couple of pictures, in one of them, she can be seen posing with brother Saif. In the pic, Saba looked elegant as she chose to wear a black animal print dress, while Saif as always looked dapper in a grey tshirt and blue denim.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second child with Saif. Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son. The duo is already parents to their four-year-old son, Taimur. The royal couple of Bollywood has been setting relationship goals since they got hitched in 2012.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan also has Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. He was last seen in the web series Tandav, by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.