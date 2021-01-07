Riteish Deshmukh reveals how cyber frauds targeted his Instagram account

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday warned everyone about the latest cyber fraud, which targets mostly verified accounts of celebrities who click on a given link. The actor's tweet comes at a time when a lot of Bollywood celebrities have recently fallen prey to cyber frauds targeting their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The list includes filmmaker Aanand L Rai, actors Vikrant Massey and Urmila Matondkar, choreographer-director Farah Khan, and singers Asha Bhosle and Ankit Tiwari among others.

"This is what i got on my @instagram DM - #CyberFraud #Beware @MahaCyber1," the actor tweeted.

The screenshot of a message shared by the actor reads: "A copyright violation has been detected in a post on your account. if you think copyright infringement is wrong, you should provide feedback. Otherwise your account will be closed within 24 hours. You can give feedback from the link below. Thank you for your understanding."

"Beware of the new Cyber Fraud- for all @instagram users. I received a similar DM but fortunately I didn't not click the link. @MahaCyber1," Riteish informed in a separate tweet warning netizens about the same.

Beware of the new Cyber Fraud- for all @instagram users. I received a similar DM but fortunately I didn’t not click the link. @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/bivYN0h6PX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 7, 2021

On a related note, Farah Khan recently announced that her social media accounts were hacked. While she has retrieved her Instagram account successfully with the help of her husband, Shirish Kunder, her Twitter account restored a little later.

"My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Talking about her Instagram account getting restored, Farah informed: "This is true! My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too."

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey too announced the same and said his Instagram account has been restored after it was hacked again briefly. The "Cargo" actor said that the security of his Instagram and Facebook handles was compromised. "Instagram hacked again. Please refrain from clicking on any link or DM's. We're working on it," Massey wrote on Twitter.

His account was restored around two hours later and the 33-year-old actor thanked Mumbai Police for their prompt response.

