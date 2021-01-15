Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on his birth anniversary on September 4

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, is being readied for a big screen release on his birth anniversary on September 4. The shoot of the film is still pending, and actor Paresh Rawal has agreed to complete Kapoor's incomplete portions. The film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures, it directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia.

Giving the information, Indian film critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted "PARESH RAWAL TO COMPLETE RISHI KAPOOR'S PORTIONS... Since the shoot of #RishiKapoor's last film #SharmajiNamkeen is pending, #PareshRawal has agreed to complete the remainder of the film *in the same role*... The film will release on 4 Sept 2021, #RishiKapoor's birth anniversary."

He further added "#SharmajiNamkeen is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures... Directed by Hitesh Bhatia."

On the other hand Komal Nahta also said "#SharmajiNamkeen, last film of late #RishiKapoor will be released in theatres this year aa it is his final performance. Produced by @excelmovies with #MacGuffinPictures of @HoneyTrehan & #AbhishekChaubey. Helmed by @thisisnothitesh @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @chintskap @iam_juhi

Film will be releasing in theatres on #RishiKapoor’s Birthday 4th September this year & @SirPareshRawal will be stepping into his role for the remainder part of the film."

Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. He was 67. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

(With IANS inputs)