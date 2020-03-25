Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor gives hope to fans amid coronavirus lockdown: When this ends, every game will sell out

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is positive that the decision of 21 days lockdown by PM Narendra Modi will work for the benefit of the people and help bring this pandemic to come to a close. On Wednesday morning, the actor took to his Twitter to give hope to the fans about the current situation and said that all this will end soon. He also says that everything will be better after we have all come out of it.

Rishi wrote on Twitter, “Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace!” He further wrote, “When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World.”

Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace! pic.twitter.com/EuSzY0kiSV — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

On Tuesday, soon after PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, Rishi Kapoor expressed his support through a tweet. He wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Not just Rishi Kapoor, many other Bollywood celebrities came forward to extend their solidarity at the time. Taapsee Pannu wrote,

“21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time.”

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Anupam Kher also expressed his support with a poem and wrote, "I was still in New York when I came across this incredible poem LOCKDOWN by an Irish priest #BrotherRichardHendrick. I decided to shoot it with my friend #NikolaiBerger’s help. The words here can be most soothing in our present day situation. Please watch and share. Thanks."

I was still in New York when I came across this incredible poem LOCKDOWN by an Irish priest #BrotherRichardHendrick. I decided to shoot it with my friend #NikolaiBerger’s help. The words here can be most soothing in our present day situation. Please watch and share. Thanks. 🙏🌈 pic.twitter.com/pMGkA24qhD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 25, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page