Rishi Kapoor admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties, fans wish for his speedy recovery

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after complaining that he was not feeling well. The hospitalization was confirmed by Rishi's elder brother and actor Randhir Kapoor who also revealed that his wife Neetu Kapoor is accompanying him. For the unversed, the actor in the year 2018 was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which he was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. The Karz actor returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. As soon as the news of the 67-year-old actor's health surfaced, fans started praying and many took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Randhir Kapoor, while confirming the news to IndiaTV said, "Yes, Rishi is in hospital, his health deteriorated Wednesday evening and he had difficulty in breathing. He is unable to talk due to medication. Doctors asked the family to go home so we came back. I am worried because he is my younger brother...We are praying for his speedy recovery. Neetu is by his side at this time."

Fans of the actor poured in love for him over his social media accounts.

Incidentally, Kapoor, who is known to regularly tweet on social media, has not done so after April 2. On the work front, Rishi was last seen in the thriller titled The Body co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Shobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

