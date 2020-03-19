Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone their wedding till October amid coronavirus scare

Bollywood lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were all set to get married on April 15th this year, have pushed forward the wedding date to October owing to coronavirus outbreak. The couple has been in the news for their wedding preparations but now, the fans will have to wait for another few months to witness the grand wedding. It was said that the couple has been preparing for their grand filmy wedding for months.

As per a report in TOI, Richa and Ali have rescheduled their wedding for October since they don’t want to put the lives of their friends and family at risk. Also, considering the travel restrictions due to COVID-19 spread, many family members and friends of the couple cannot make it to the wedding. Actor’s Ali Fazal’s extended family is also from Canada and they cannot come down to India at this time. Moreover, the industry friends of the couple from UK and US will be facing the same issue.

While Richa and Ali have not announced their wedding yet, the reports state that they applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai earlier in February. "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the actors’ spokesperson said.

Talking about the wedding, it is said that the couple is all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony followed by a court marriage and three receptions. A report in Mumbai Mirror stated, “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.”

