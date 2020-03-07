Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha flaunts her diamond-studded engagement ring ahead of wedding with Ali Fazal

Fukrey fame actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in April. It is said that the couple has already applied for the marriage registration and will be hitched by the end of next month. While the couple has not confessed about their marriage plans in the public, Richa was seen flaunts her engagement ring on social media. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to flaunt a diamond-studded ring. In the boomerang video, Richa can be seen wearing two rings, one with a large diamond in the center and another one with two diamonds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha flaunts her diamond studded engagement ring

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are big on PDA. The couple keeps posting adorable pictures with each other on social media. While they have not spoken about their wedding, their spokesperson had confirmed earlier, "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated."

The latest reports also state that Richa and Ali are working hard on clearing their schedule for the April wedding. The ceremony will reportedly talk place in Delhi, followed by three grand receptions. It is said the couple will be hosting wedding receptions for their family and Bollywood celebrities separately. “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.”

Talking about their relationship, Richa and Ali have been dating for four years. They first starred together in 2013 film Fukrey. In 2016, they made their relationship public.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page