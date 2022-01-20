Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins' body sent for postmortem, police reveals he was an addict

Police investigation revealed that Jason Watkins, brother-in-law of famous choreographer Remo D'Souza became addicted to drugs due to which he committed suicide. Oshiwara Police has registered an ADR in connection with the suicide. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post mortem.

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2022 21:57 IST
Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's wife and producer Lizelle D'Souza is grieving the sudden demise of her brother Jason Watkins. Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Lizelle expressed her shock and grief by sharing pictures of her late brother. Meanwhile, the police have questioned Jason's 74-year-old father Desmond Cyril Dunstan and the deceased's sister. Police interrogation revealed that Jason's mother passed away 3 years ago after which he went into depression. For this reason, he used to consume ganja and committed suicide in a state of intoxication due to drug consumption. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have recorded the statement of everyone including the deceased's father who has denied apprehension or any foul play in his statement.

When and how did the police come to know about the suicide?

Police officially told India TV that around 12 o'clock the main control room had received information that a person had hanged himself in flat number 302 in Yamuna Nagar, Andheri West. After the same, the Oshiwara police team reached the spot, and the deceased was identified as Jason i.e. Remo's brother-in-law who was 48 years old.

Jason had committed suicide by hanging himself from the fan, although the police immediately brought down his body and sent him to Cooper Hospital where a team of doctors declared Jason dead.

Where were Remo and Lizelle?

Remo and Lizelle have been in Goa for the past few days, where they had gone to attend a wedding.

-With inputs by Rajiv Singh

