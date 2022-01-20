Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/REMODSOUZA/LIZELLE Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead, choreographer's wife Lizelle shares pics

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was found dead at his apartment in Millat Nagar in Mumbai on Thursday. The shocking news has not been confirmed by the family yet. However, the choreographer's wife and Watkins' bereaved sister Lizelle D'Souza shared pictures of his brother with cryptic captions. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo of her brother and wrote, "Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u." Alongside their childhood picture, she wrote, "Why." While the third picture featuring her mother and brother was captioned, "Am sorry mum I failed you."

According to the latest report by ETimes, "A medical officer told that Jason was brought to Cooper hospital and that the Oshiwara Police are conducting the necessary legal procedure."

An official statement from the family is still awaited. Meanwhile, see Lizelle's posts here:

For those unversed, Remo and Lizelle were recently in Goa where they had gone to attend a wedding. Lizelle has recently shared pictures of herself from the sangeet ceremony alongside caption reading, "BLACK DRESS , DIAMONDS , RED LIPSTICK AND @remodsouza DEADLY COMBINATION…….. styled by @denishhamirani."

She even posted pictures with her husband Remo in which the duo can be seen wearing yellow-coloured outfits. She wrote, "I TOLD THE STARS ABOUT YOU ……….:"

Coming back to Jason Watkins, he has been working in the film industry for quite some time now. He worked as an assistant director on all projects of Remo.