Singer Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away, Kailash Kher offers condolences

In a heartbreaking post shared by Kailash Kher on Thursday, he informed that singer Shaan has lost his mother Sonali Mukherjee. She was also a singer and the reason behind her death is still unknown. Kailash Kher in his tweet offered condolences to Shaan and his family. His tweet roughly translated in English read, "Shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers."

In Hindi, Kher wrote, "बड़े भाई शान @singer_shaan की माँ का देहावसान हो गया॥ परमेश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की सद्गति की प्रार्थनाएँ॥ तीनों लोक के अधिपति भगवान शिव से प्रार्थना है की हमारे शान भैया के परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति मिले॥ अनन्त प्रार्थना ॐ."

After learning about the unfortunate news, several fans paid their healtfelt condolences. "oh no! that is heartbreaking to hear. rip sonali mukherjee. you were not only an awesome singer, but a great mother to a tallented artist. stay strong shaan, we are with you in this time of greef. stay safe, " a social media user commented. "Om Shanti," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, in an interview the singer gave in 2016, he credited his mother Sonali Mukherjee for his singing career. For those unversed, Shaan's father passed away when he was 14 years old and it was his mother who raised him and his sister all by herself.

Shaan told Hindustan Times, "My mother (Sonali Mukherjee) is probably the sole reason that I could take my chances, not take up a day job, and pursue a career as a singer. She raised my sister, Sagarika, and me, single-handedly, after my father passed away in 1986. I was just 14 then. She used to be a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000."

He continued, "How she balanced both the roles of a single mother and working woman is a miracle. She always had a smile on her face. She encouraged me and Sagarika to do whatever we wanted to do. She never forced her will on us. Anuji (Malik; composer) fondly remembers that in 2000, when I had just got a bit of a foothold as a singer, my mom told the leading composers at that time that she wanted to stop singing chorus, lest I would get embarrassed if we had to sing in the same studio. Far from embarrassing me, I’ve always been proud to be her son."

On the professional front, Shaan happens to be a popular playback singer who has lent his voice to some amazing songs like-- Chaar Kadam, Kuchh Toh Hua Hai, Aao Milo Chalo, Hey Shona, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa and others. He has received a number of IIFA and Filmfare Awards in his career. Apart from this, the singer has even hosted shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Star Voice of India on television.

His latest song is Rang Le.