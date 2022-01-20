Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN Main Chala: Salman Khan set to release teaser of his next song with Iulia Vantur, Guru Randhawa?

A few days back, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa shared the news about a collaboration with superstar Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur. It was for a song titled 'Main Chala' also starring actress Pragya Jaiswal in the lead opposite the 'Dabangg' actor. Well now, it seems that the makers are all set to release the teaser of the same. Yes, that's true! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, not just the actor but also the official handle of T-Series shared the first glimpse of the song in the form of posters. It featured the four celebs looking ravishing in their attires. Iulia and Pragya looked beautiful as they wore gorgeous white and yellow sarees respectively. Guru looked dapper in his white jacket while the superstar on the other hand wore a blue coloured Kurta with an orange coloured turban.

Not only this but Salman also shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle which seems to have been taken during the song. He wrote alongside, "I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya ? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser . ."

Have a look:

The romantic song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur and will be out on January 22. It is produced under the banners of Salma Khan and the first announcement was shared by Guru with a caption reading, "Love will be in air with #MainChala! Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman would next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

Singer Guru Randhawa recently impressed his fans after delivering the super hit track 'Dance Meri Rani' composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag. The song marked the second collaboration of the singer with actress Nora Fatehi who previously featured in his song 'Naach Meri Raani.'