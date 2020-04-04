Image Source : INSTAGRAM Remembering 70s diva Parveen Babi through her glamorous photos on her 71st birth anniversary

Parveen Babi was one of the true beauties in Indian cinema with otherworldly charm. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with 1973 with Charitra opposite cricketer Salim Durani and made a mark on every heart with her acting. She became a sensation very early in her career and gave hits like Deewar, Namak Halaal, Amar Akbar Anthony and Shaan. Her glamourous avatars in the 1970s also earned her much admiration from the fans who loved her dancing and the way she expressed emotions on the big screen.She was the first Bollywood star to appear on the front page of Time Magazine in July 1976. She was also the first female superstar of Bollywood. In her career, she had worked with many male superstars. In fact, Amitabh and Parveen featured in eight movies. Kabir Bedi’s wife, Protima Bedi, wrote a book on her life.

On her 71st birth anniversary, let’s remember Bollywood’s trendsetter and an unforgettable icon with these throwback pictures.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parveen Babi was the trendsetter of her era

The actress lived a very controversial life with her relationship rumours taking the limelight frequently

While other actresses of Parveen Babi's time were cladded in sarees, the actress took fashion to another level and changed the trends

Parveen Babi was the second highest paid Hindi actress along with Reena Roy from 1976 to 1980 and the third highest paid Hindi actress along-with Jaya Prada from 1981 to 1983.

Her otherworldly charm and spark was hard to take eyes off when she was on the big screen

Parveen Babi's popularity was so immense, there were reports that producers would line up at her door to sign her for their new projects.

She was considered to be one of the most successful actresses of her era, along with Hema Malini, Rekha, Zeenat Aman,Jaya Bhaduri, Reena Roy and Raakhee.

She was considered to be one of the most successful actresses of her era

She was the second highest paid Hindi actress along with Reena Roy from 1976 to 1980

Her popularity among the youngsters of that time made her among the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood of that time. She was on the cover of every film magazine. However, along with her huge success, we also know that she battled mental health issues. There wasn't so much awareness about mental health and it was considered a taboo.

Parveen Babi was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on January 22, 2005 after her society members told the police that she had not collected her milk and newspapers for 3 days. The police suspected that Parveen Babi may have been dead up to 72 hours before her body was found. The police ruled out any foul play in her death and it was said that she died due to organ failure.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page