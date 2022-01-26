Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her wedding anniversary with throwback photos

It's a happy day for actor Raveena Tandon as her daughter Chaya is celebrating her wedding anniversary today. Marking the occasion, Raveena took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from Chaya's marriage ceremony and wished her on her sixth wedding anniversary. "When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated for ever ! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! @chaya.m.m #shawn. Sada Saubhagyavati Raho (May you always be lucky as a married woman," she wrote on Instagram.

In one of the images, Chaya can be seen posing with Raveena and her daughter Rasha. Have a look at the same here:

For the unversed, Raveena adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chaya in 1995.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen playing the role of cop Kasturi Dogra in her OTT debut 'Aranyak.' The show is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Charudutt Acharya. Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment have produced it.

In the show, the viewers will get to see local cop Kasturi digging up skeletons and reviving a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town.

Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta played important roles in 'Aranyak', which released on Netflix on December 10.