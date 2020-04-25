Image Source : TWITTER Raveena Tandon starts campaign to stop attacks on medical fraternity

Actress Raveena Tandon has come up with a social media campaign #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum to stop the spread of rumours amid the COVID-19 crisis, and also urge people not to attack the frontline workers. Several healthcare workers in India have been attacked as they battle to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. So, Raveena has made a special video in which she is seen appealing people to understand the severe health crisis and also appreciate the crucial role of doctors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I feel it's extremely important for all of us to do our bit by encouraging the real heroes, our doctors and nurses who are stepping out everyday and fighting this deadly coronavirus. They haven't met their families to keep us and our families safe and that's why through my campaign -- #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum -- I request everyone to give these medical forces their due respect and at the same time not spread false rumours. I'm hopeful we will all see the light sooner together," she said.

Earlier, actress Raveena Tandon has appealed all to extend help to the family of deceased Palghar lynching victim Nilesh Telwade. Sharinig a website where one can donate, Raveena Tandon tweeted: "A fund raiser for the 29 yr old driver who was lynched along with hindu sadhus. He leaves behind two little girls, please do your bit and help this family."

A fund raiser for the 29 yr old driver who was lynched along with hindu sadhus 🙏 He leaves behind two little girls , please do your bit and help this family . https://t.co/dV8HbvrHRS — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 23, 2020

Raveena Tandon has been actively trying to encourage the fans to follow social distancing rules and help one another during these testing times. She had shared a video on Twitter in which people are showering flowers on sanitation worker in an attempt to thank them for their service. The residents of Punjab's Nabha applauded the workers and thanked them for working tirelessly at the forefront amid pandemic. As a mark of gratitude, the residents even offered garlands to the worker. As the worker walked through the area with his hand-cart, he was showered with flowers and greeted with applause.

Tweeting the clip, Raveena wrote, “Somewhere in Punjab.-(via wassap) people thanking the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on sanitation workers as a mark of gratitude for the warriors working day and night,”. Some users commented on her post saying that the video is from Nabha city in Patiala district.

Somewhere in Punjab.-(via wassap) people thanking the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on sanitation workers as a mark of gratitude for the warriors working day and night .♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Knwv45XaBP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 4, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage