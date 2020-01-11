Raveena Tandon has a message for students protesting over JNU violence

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share her opinion on JNU violence

Actress Raveena Tandon has shared her opinion about the violence that took place on the Jawahar Lal Nehru University Campus on January 5. Many students and teachers were left badly injured after attack by a group of masked people. The situation grew tense and drew a lot of attention from the media and the film industry. Many came out against the violence on campus and expressed their solidarity for people injured in the violence. Now, Raveena has a advice for the students. In her tweet, Raveena said that students should leave behind violence and blame game and focus on their studies to take the nation forward.

Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Pehle kisne maara? A) Pehle usne maara! B) Nahi pehle usne maara . Arey bachalog, Dange se nahi , shiksha se desh aage badhta hai.So when do you’ll study besides whacking each other? #taxpayer

Pehle kisne maara? A) Pehle usne maara! B) Nahi pehle usne maara . Arey bachalog, Dange se nahi , shiksha se desh aage badhta hai. So when do you’ll study besides whacking each other? #taxpayer — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 11, 2020

Actress Deepika Padukone had also come out in support of the injured students and visited the Jawahar Lal Nehru University and joined students protesting against the violence. This move however left the internet divided. While many came out in support of Deepika's move a section called this as a publicity stunt for her movie Chhapaak and gave a call to boycott Chhapaak.

Chhapaak hit the theatres on January 10 and has been receiving positive response from the audience and critics and managed to collect Rs 4.75 crore on the opening day.

Many other celebrities that include Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Varun Dhawan shared their opinion on the violence and condemned it.