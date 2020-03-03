Raveena Tandon gets new hairstyle as she waits for flight to take off

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon knows how to find positivity in every situation. The actress on Tuesday shared a fun video from her flight that got delayed. The actress revealed that while other passengers were giving a tough time to the crew for the delay in the flight, she was enjoying getting different hairstyles by her stylist. Her flight was apparently delayed because the captain was late.

Raveena shared the video saying, “Heading for a shoot.Waiting to take off. . All on board except the captain ! while some other passengers are getting annoyed and giving the crew a hard time @shurabhavinofficial and I doing some “timepass “ and experimenting with hairstyles. Sometimes chalta hai@yaar . Chill maarne ka.”

Fans were quick to respond to the video and complimented her chilled-out attitude. One Instagram user wrote, “Looking sooooooooooo pretty”. Another said, “Good time pass..Better than causing more conflict where conflict won't change the situation anyhow. Everybody is always in a rush, they end up missing out the small moments in life” Filmmaker-choreograoher Farah Khan was also quick to respond with, “Only U can do this.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon is currently busy shooting for her next film KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars South superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt and will hit the screens in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Raveena will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, a character rumoured to be modelled on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

Talking about the change in roles for women, Raveena had recently said on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, “There was this trend, I think. There was this whole culture thing of if a heroine gets married, she becomes a ‘bhabhi figure’. She ceases to be the male fantasy. But now, I feel that trend has changed. Even our audiences accept that this is just another job. This is work for us. I think that is a good thing which has come about.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page