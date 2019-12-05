Raveena Tandon’s daughter loves company of 'uncle' Salman Khan. See picture

Raveena Tandon’s daughter loves 'uncle' Salman Khan's company and this picture is proof

Superstar Salman Khan and actress Raveena Tandon are good friends and the fans have seen them in various films like Andaz Apna Apna etc. Well, not only the actress but also her daughter loves to spend time with the actor and the picture which Raveena recently posted on her social media is proof of the same. On Thursday, she shared a throwback picture of her daughter Rasha Thadani comfortably smiling and sitting on the actor's lap.

Captioning the adorable picture, Raveena wrote, "How time flies .. down memory lane, when @officialrashathadani was all of 5 years old .. hanging with uncle salman.. must say he is the best ever with kids.” Have a look:

This isn't the first time we have seen Salman interacting with a kid as previously too he has been captured with his niece and nephews on social media. Meanwhile, the actor graced The Kapil Sharma Show with Prabhudeva and Sonakshi Sinha for the promotions of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Watch the trailer of the film which is slated to release on December 20.

After the film, Bhaijaan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

