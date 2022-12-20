Ratna Pathak Shah says RRR is regressive, calls out filmmakers' ego and reactions to criticism

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RM3386; INSTAGRAM/RRR Ratna Pathak Shah's comments on SS Rajamouli's RRR

Ratna Pathak Shah is known to speak her mind. The veteran actress has never minced words when it comes to calling out the double standards in the film fraternity or slamming those in power. Likewise, when she was at an event recently, Shah chose to state her opinion about SS Rajamouli's RRR, the pan-India film that turned out to be a massive box office success.

"Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy - India. Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it," DNA India quoted the actress as saying.

RRR has seen unprecedented success. 'RRR', Rajamouli's first project after 2017 blockbuster 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year in March. The movie has grossed more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide with the film receiving a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan. Not just box office but Rajamouli's epic multi-starrer 'RRR' is literally ruling the world if the spate of recognitions coming its way are any indication. Among others, earlier, the movie won the New York Film Critics Circle Award. More recently, 'RRR' won nominations for two Golden Globe awards. The makers are also aiming for the Oscars.

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj -- Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively. the film also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

