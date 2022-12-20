Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ratna Pathak Shah says RRR is regressive, calls out filmmakers' ego and reactions to criticism

Ratna Pathak Shah says RRR is regressive, calls out filmmakers' ego and reactions to criticism

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj -- Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively. the film also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2022 11:17 IST
Ratna Pathak Shah's comments on SS Rajamouli's RRR
Image Source : TWITTER/RM3386; INSTAGRAM/RRR Ratna Pathak Shah's comments on SS Rajamouli's RRR

Ratna Pathak Shah is known to speak her mind. The veteran actress has never minced words when it comes to calling out the double standards in the film fraternity or slamming those in power. Likewise, when she was at an event recently, Shah chose to state her opinion about SS Rajamouli's RRR, the pan-India film that turned out to be a massive box office success. 

"Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy - India. Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it," DNA India quoted the actress as saying. 

RRR has seen unprecedented success. 'RRR', Rajamouli's first project after 2017 blockbuster 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year in March. The movie has grossed more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide with the film receiving a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan. Not just box office but Rajamouli's epic multi-starrer 'RRR' is literally ruling the world if the spate of recognitions coming its way are any indication. Among others, earlier, the movie won the New York Film Critics Circle Award. More recently, 'RRR' won nominations for two Golden Globe awards. The makers are also aiming for the Oscars.

Related Stories
Ram Charan congratulates SS Rajamouli on Golden Globe nominations

Ram Charan congratulates SS Rajamouli on Golden Globe nominations

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022

Critics Choice Awards: RRR rules with five nominations; to compete with Avatar 2 for Best Picture

Critics Choice Awards: RRR rules with five nominations; to compete with Avatar 2 for Best Picture

'RRR' surpasses Rajini's 'Muthu', becomes highest grossing Indian movie in Japan

'RRR' surpasses Rajini's 'Muthu', becomes highest grossing Indian movie in Japan

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj -- Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively. the film also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News