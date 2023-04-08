Rashmika Mandanna wishes Allu Arjun on his birthday: 'The entire world is waiting to watch you'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMRASHMIKA Rashmika Mandanna's Twitter upload

The charming superstar Allu Arjun is one of the most loved actors in the South industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is among the highest-paid actors. Our beloved Pushparaj has turned 41 today and he got a love-filled wish from Srivalli. Rashmika Mandanna who has worked with Allu Arjun in Pusha: The Rise has wished her co-star a happy birthday. She took to her Twitter handle and penned a loving note.

Rashmika's Tweet read, "Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele". Quick to notice, Allu reacted to her post by saying, “Thank you so much my Srivalli”.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who did a hit dance number O Antava with Allu in Pushpa, also penned an adorable note on his 41st birthday. Sharing his first look poster from upcoming Pushpa 2, Samantha wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only @Alluarjunonline. Few people inspire me like you do. Wishing you good health and tremendous energy to keep doing what you do. God bless.” Allu re-shared her post on his Insta stories, and captioned it as, “Thank you so much my lovely SAM”.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSamantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story for Allu Arjun

A day ago, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule shared a special video teasing fans of Allu’s intriguing avatar in the upcoming second installment of the Pushpa franchise. The short clip offered a glimpse of Allu’s iconic character doing his popular signature gesture in a forest with an untamed tiger standing beside him.

Directed by Sukumar, the film will see a face-off between Allu and antagonist Fahadh Faasil. The film also has Rashmika reprising her role as Srivalli. also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika in the prominent roles. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is expected to hit theatres in this year only, however, the makers have not yet announced the official release date.

Allu Arjun is the recipient of six Filmfare awards and 3 Nandi awards and has acted in several super hit Telugu films such as Arya 2004, Vedam 2010, Julayi 2012, Race Gurram 2014, S/O Satyamurthy 2015, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 2020 and Pushpa: The Rise 2021.

