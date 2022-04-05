Rashmika Mandanna receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA/VARUN DHAWAN Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan's Instagram Stories

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who enjoys a massive fan following, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. On Rashmika's birthday, her co-star Sidharth had a cute wish for her. Even Varun Dhawan shared an adorable video to wish the 'National Crush of India.' Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth shared a picture with Rashmika, and wrote, "Happy birthday Rashmika. Wish all your missions this year are successful. Big hug and love." In the picture, the actor looked dapper in a green army print jacket paired with white tee and blue denim while Rashmika sizzled in a beige coloured dress.

Responding to his wish, Rashmika wrote, "Thank you Sidz." On the other hand, Varun Dhawan shared a video of the two dancing and wrote, "Happy birthday Rashmika! Here’s to many more workouts and dance numbers."

On the related note, Rashmika will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu'. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil. It will be out on June 10 this year. ALSO CHECK: Birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna is indeed the National Crush and these stunning photos are proof

Talking about the film, Rashmika had earlier said that her Hindi debut film has given her many firsts. "Firsts are always the most special, and 'Mission Majnu' being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people," she said.

Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast of 'Animal'. The magnum opus directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has an all-star ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The crime drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal: Rashmika Mandanna joins the cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor starrer