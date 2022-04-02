Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH/FILEIMAGE Animal: Rashmika Mandanna joins the cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor starrer

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa, the 'Animal' team is elated to announce that actress Rashmika Mandanna will join its stellar cast. The magnum opus directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with an all-star ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles will now see the national crush Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The crime drama has already stirred much anticipation amongst the audiences even before going to the floors due to a subtle yet powerful title teaser released earlier and the names associated with it.

The movie will commence its shoot this summer with an anticipated release date of 11th August 2023. Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made the announcement of the same and wrote, "RASHMIKA MANDANNA JOINS 'ANIMAL' TEAM... #RashmikaMandanna joins the cast of #RanbirKapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal... Costars #AnilKapoor and #BobbyDeol... 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay wknd release. #BhushanKumar."

According to the reports, the role was previously being played by Parineeti Chopra who decided to back out after she was offered Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project, Chamkila. A report in Pinkvilla said, "They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film."

Ever since the announcement of the film, it has been in the discussion for its genre and powerful cast. Not only this but its title teaser released by the makers last year left the audience enthralled.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Speaking about Mandanna, she works primarily in Kannada and Telugu films, is best known for her performances in movies such as “Geetha Govindam”, “Devadas”, “Yajamana”, and “Dear Comrade". The actor, whose last release was Allu Arjun-led "Pushpa", is set to make her Bollywood debut with spy thriller “Mission Majnu”, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in another Hindi movie “Goodbye” alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.