Rashmika Mandanna's peace offering for Kantara director Rishab Shetty: 'Messaged the team after...'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to demands of banning her from Kannada film industry for looking down on the production house which launched her. "I only love them. Rest is up to them," she said when reporters asked for her response to the demand to ban her from Kannada film industry. These comments come after Rashmika said that she has not watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara, which has become a huge hit in India and worldwide. The actress further said that she has seen the movie now.

What's Rashmika's controversy with Rishab Shetty?

Kantara fame director and actor Rishab Shetty had launched Rashmika Mandanna with his first venture as a director in the hit Kirik Party. Rakshit Shetty, friend of Rishab Shetty of Charlie 777 fame, was the hero of Kirik Party. Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty fell in love and got engaged. Later, Rashmika got a breakthrough in Telugu film industry and went on to become a successful actress.

The couple called off their engagement citing incompatibility. Recently, when asked about her launch, Rashmika didn't even take the name of the production house or the director. She gestured with fingers that "this production house approached me and they were heads over heels for having me in the project."

How Rishab Shetty reacted to Rashmika's comments

Rishab Shetty had made his displeasure clear in an interview that he doesn't like heroines who use gestures to recall the production house which launched them. Fans of Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty are demanding that Rashmika should be banned for looking down on the Kannada film industry.

Rashmika clarifies on not watching Kantara movie

Rashmika has also clarified that she has now seen Kantara. She added that after seeing the movie, she sent a message to the team and congratulated them and even heard back. She said, " was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it.”

On the movies front, Rashmika will be seen opposite Vijay in Varisu next.

(With IANS inputs)

