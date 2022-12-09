Hina Khan to make theatre debut with riveting murder mystery 'Shadyantra'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan on the poster of Shadyantra

'Shadyantra', a star-studded edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with psychological intrigue is all set to blow your mind. Woven around primary human impulses of greed, ambition, self-preservation and revenge, it stars Hina Khan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles. It will be Hina Khan's debut in theatre. The teleplay narrates the story of a married couple, Rohan Tiwari and Natasha Malhotra Tiwari. Natasha is the heiress of a construction company but leads a contented life far removed from business intrigue. Then a shocking murder changes Natasha's life forever and investigating police officer Mohan Khanna arrives to solve the mystery. This murder mystery is all set to be on-air at Tata Play Theatre on 18th December. It will also be available on Zee5.

According to director Ganesh Yadav, ‘Shadyantra' is on the lines of a traditional Agatha Christie mystery but it also offers many layers. He adds, " Theatre has a long tradition of psychological thrillers and everyone is familiar with plays like A Streetcar Named Desire, Death of a Salesman, Gaslight and Broken Images. 'Shadyantra' is a modern take on the genre and gives us an insight into the minds of the protagonists. Working with the Zee Theatre team and Hina Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Chandan Roy Sanyal was very rewarding and I can't wait to see how the audience will respond to 'Shadyantra.'

Shadyantra Trailer:

Hina Khan who plays Natasha adds, "I am delighted that my desire to work in a play has been fulfilled and I am making my debut in theatre with 'Shadyantra.' I play Natasha who is very naive, trusting and giving but then a tragedy forces her to look at her life and her relationships more closely and then her instinct of self-preservation kicks in. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the character and the whole process as I always wanted to do theatre. This teleplay has given me an opportunity to be part of the theatre fraternity and I am hopeful to be part of more teleplays in future."

Kunaal Roy Kapur who plays the dashing detective Mohan Khanna says, "I play a cop for the first time, we have tried to create a more sensitive character, who goes about his job without drawing too much attention to himself. It was nice to try to give Mohan a certain depth and nuance that we are unused to seeing in mainstream portrayals. It was wonderful to be a part of this project.

Chandan Roy Sanyal who plays Rohan Tiwari says, "I am deeply rooted as an actor in the discipline of theatre as a stalwart like Habib Tanvir, Tim Supple and Alyque Padamsee mentored me. I have been connected to the stage all through my career and it is very fulfilling to experience the joy of table readings and long rehearsals once again. What I also liked is that the characters in 'Shadyantra' have more than one shade. My character is a smooth-talking charmer but also switches between different moods seamlessly. "

The teleplay also stars Shruti Bapna, Anang Desai and Sumukha.

Latest Entertainment News