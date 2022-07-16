Rashmika Mandanna delights fans with 'Saami Saami' hookstep, blushes while getting clicked

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @IFALLINONE Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna set the internet on fire as she posed in a body-hugging thigh-high length dress. The actress is often called ‘National Crush’ by her fans, owing to her aesthetic looks. Recently, she was spotted at an event and looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red attire. Boasting a deep V-neck, and an accentuated fabric from her waist. To complete her look, Rashmika went minimal with her accessories and opted for simple hoop earrings. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones.

Well, she may be the most adorable actress in the South and Bollywood industry but time and again, the actress proved that she is a grounded person with her heart in the right place.

Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of tinsel town for her adorable gesture at a recent public appearance. At the red carpet, the actress obliged the paps for some pictures and also went ahead to pose with all of them. She also flaunted the 'Saami Saami' hookstep and the famous 'thaggede le' hand gesture to the audience. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill in her goofy self poses with fans, gives flying kisses to paparazzi | Viral Videos

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Projects

The actress is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with multiple films in the pipeline including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandana starrer 'Pushpa' got her 'Animal' role opposite Ranbir Kapoor? Actress reveals...

Talking about featuring in the film opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika said, "The makers of 'Animal' approached me for the film after they saw my performance in 'Pushpa'. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me."

Also, Rashmika's traditional look in pan-India superhit movie 'Pushpa' has been appreciated by one and all. The actress is awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

