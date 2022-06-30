Rashmika Mandana starrer 'Pushpa' got her 'Animal' role opposite Ranbir Kapoor? Actress reveals...

Follow us on Image Source : RASHMIKA MANDANA Rashmika Mandana

Actor RashmikaMandana's performance as 'Srivalli' in 'Pushpa-The Rise' opposite Allu Arjun has made her an overnight sensation and she has been unstoppable ever since. Her famous 'Saami Saami' step remains the most trendy step on social media. Thanks to her impressive performance in Pushpa, the actress has been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandana on 'Animal'

Talking about featuring in the film opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika said, "The makers of 'Animal' approached me for the film after they saw my performance in 'Pushpa'. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me."

About Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika's Pushpa was the surprise hit of 2021 and have a fresh impetus to pan-India movies made in Tollywood. The actress played the role of a rural girl in the movie with great conviction. The blockbuster hit bagged 'Film Of The Year' accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ceremony. ALSO READ: Excited for Pushpa 2? Check latest update on Allu Arjun's film starring Rashmika & Fahadh Faasil

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film became a national and international phenomenon. It has transcended the boundaries of regional cinema by marking a strong presence among movie enthusiasts across the spectrum.

Following the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' all eyes are now on the sequel. Titled, 'Pushpa: The Rule', the script is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew are aiming to begin shooting in August.

Rashmika's upcoming projects

Rashmika is currently the IT girl of the industry, with a lineup of big-budget films from across all industries in her kitty. She has recently completed shooting for her portions in director Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye'. Apart from this, Mandanna will also be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress also has an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Varisu opposite actor Vijay. It is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally.