Shehnaaz Gill in her goofy self poses with fans, gives flying kisses to paparazzi | Viral Videos

As Shehnaaz Gill arrived at an event, she asked paps, "Pehle ye batao main sundar lag rahi hoon na (first tell me I am looking pretty right)?" The paparazzi lauded and cheered for her.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2022 13:59 IST
Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill had sweet interactions with fans and paparazzi at the event. Popularly known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz has been receiving a lot of love from her fans on social media. For the event, Shehnaaz arrived in style and posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet. The Bigg Boss fame looked beautiful in a backless gown as she channeled her inner Cinderella.

As she arrived at the venue, the actress asked paps, "Pehle ye batao main sundar lag rahi hoon na (first tell me I am looking pretty right)?" The paparazzi lauded and cheered for her. Shehnaaz also gave them flying kisses and interacted with fans around. The actress was also seen hugging one of her emotional fans. The girl kissed Shehnaaz on the cheek, and the actress also gave her flying kisses and patted her on the cheek before she made a move. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's fan breaks down after meeting her. Watch THIS viral video to know what happened next

 

 

Soon, Shehnaaz Gill started trending on Twitter with fans showering love on the actress for her cuteness. A user wrote, "Always looking gorgeous #ShehnaazGiII" Another said, "shehnaaz is our natural beauty queen #ShehnaazGiII." A their comment read, "You makes us proud of you everyday #ShehnaazGiII." On the other hand, several fans also remembered Sidharth Shukla and his iconic dialogues for Shehnaaz from Bigg Boss 13. 

Take a look

                                                    

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's Story

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, became everyone’s favourite after they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry was loved by the audience. It was speculated the duo was dating, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth, later, won the reality show in 2020. But things changed when Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40 after a cardiac arrest.

