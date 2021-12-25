Ranveer Singh spreads Christmas cheer with kids by showing them 83, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranveer Singh celebrates Christmas with kids

Ranveer Singh hosted a screening of 83 for the kids of Vipla Foundation. Ranveer is on a massive high right now as 83 hits the theaters after multiple delays. The actor, who is being lauded for his brilliant performance as the captain of the 1983 Indian cricket team that beat the mighty West Indies at Lord’s spread Christmas cheer with the kids in a colourful avatar. Ranveer spent the entire afternoon with kids who were thrilled to be spending Christmas with the Bollywood star. The actor cut a cake, showered them with gifts and made their Christmas truly, truly special.

Pictures and videos of Ranveer celebrating the day with kids have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

The film presents a dramatised version of what happened behind the scenes at the 1983 World Cup. It traces the journey of a team that rose from being rank underdogs to becoming world champions, paving the way for the coming generations of cricketers and changing the face of Indian cricket forever. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team.

For the film, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev.

In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 12 cr at the ticket window. It is expected to do much better over the weekend. Earlier, the film received a standing ovation at its world premiere in Jeddah and also saw its trailer being projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai with Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath in attendance.