Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh says 'as a creative person, I would like to believe that I have no limits'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in cricket drama '83', refuses to be put in a box creatively. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor likes to be limitless and explore his craft in his constant pursuit for artistic excellence. He revealed, "My constant endeavour is such that you cannot put me in a box. You can't define me. I don't wish to be defined because I feel defining something by its fundamental nature would be limiting me. As a creative person I would like to believe that I have no limits. That I the possibilities within my craft are limitless, that they be infinite."

The actor added that there's no end to how many characters he could play for the screen, "There is no end to how much I can explore and how many different people I can become. I hope I continue that and if I keep doing the same thing, then I am stagnating. I should probably take a sabbatical, gather more life experiences, put more different characters into my jholi and then come back to work."

On the professional front, Ranveer was last seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24 after seeing a long delay due to theatre shutdown and COVID threat. The film chronicled India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship when the team defeated the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The actor has a string of upcoming releases including YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', filmmaker Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan'.

