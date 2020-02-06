Ranveer Singh not you but this person played cupid for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Lovebirds SarTik aka Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaran are these days busy in the promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The fans of the couple are thankful to Ranveer Singh who introduced the two super excited to finally see the two of them together on screen, thanks to Ranveer Singh who introduced the two together. It all happened when the Simmba actress during Karan Johar’s chat show- Koffee With Karan revealed that she wants to go on a date with him. But was it really him or someone else who played the cupid between the two?

During a recent interview, Sara opened up about the time when many videos of the two went viral and said that it wasn't Ranveer who made them meet as they had met before that. She said, "We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart."

Sara recently shared a picture thanking Imtiaz Ali and Kartik post the films wrap up and captioned it as, "Typical Tuesday with the Terrific Trio Tremendously excited to take Theatres in Ten days Terribly Touched that it’s nearly the Tail-end P.S I really took my caption to a T #LoveAajKal days to go P.P.S this isn’t a bar- it is our set- and alcohol is injurious to health."

Soon Ranveer commented and reminded them of how he was the one who made them meet. Now that Sara has spilled some beans about the reality, Ranveer will definitely feel bad about the same.

On the work front, this will be Sara's third film after Kedarnath and Simmba. Next, she will be seen opposite Varin Dhawan in Coolie No. 1.

