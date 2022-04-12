Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh: Like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his next 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', says for him, the best thing about being an actor is that one can live many lives. Ranveer says: "For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play are remarkably different from one another. "When people saw 'Band Baaja Baaraat', they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi.

"This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone."

The actor is clear that he doesn't want to get typecast in the industry and among audiences. He, thus, picks his projects with care to wow audiences.

Ranveer said: "I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it's a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' presented me with a huge opportunity to play a character with no reference point all over again. I think I really manifest these roles into my life."

The Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', also starring Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, is releasing on May 13.