Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh is being spoilt with yummy food, by Deepika Padukone of course!

The coronavirus lockdown is making everyone do their household chores all by themselves. Amid the ample free time, Bollywood celebrities are too are bringing out their hidden talent. The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too are indulging in working out, cooking delicious meals and much more. In the wake of the same, the duo who is known for their PDA goals yet again surprised everyone with their latest updates. It was however by the husband this time who shared how his wife is spoiling him with good food. In a LIVE video, he revealed how the Chhapaak actress has turned into a master chef and is preparing scrumptious meals for him. Further, on his Instagram stories, he shared photos of the Italian dishes that the actress cooked.

Ranveer in the video said, "My wife has been spoiling me rotten, feeding me all this yummy food. Cakes, ice creams, just amazing stuff. So I have to come here and wash it all off. Today, she’s in the mood to cook again, there’s a lovely Italian meal coming up, which I’m really looking forward to. She’s lovely."

@RanveerOfficial on his live about @deepikapadukone:My wife has been spoiling me rotten,feeding me all this yummy food,just amazing stuff. Today, she’s in the mood to cook again, there’s a lovely Italian meal coming up, which I’m really looking forward to. She’s lovely❤️#deepveer pic.twitter.com/s7nx9dxe7k — #Deepveerwale💕 (@welovedeepveer) April 4, 2020

In the pictures, he shared we can see how Deepika showered love on him through pasta, garlic bread, and gratin dauphinoise, among several other things. Have a look:

When Deepika Padukone cooked for Ranveer Singh!

The Bollywood couple pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to lend support to fight the battle against the coronavirus crisis. Ranveer and Deepika took to their social media, where they said that they are contributing to the relief fund. However, the couple did not reveal an amount. "In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind," the two wrote.

Ranveer and Deepika are the latest celebrities to join names like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Kartik Aaryan among many others who have lent their support to COVID-19 relief funds.

-With IANS inputs