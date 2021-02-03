Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh gushes over Nick Jonas' workout post, comments 'Jiju! Dolle-Sholle'

Name the most fun-lovoing actors of the recent times and we bet Ranveer Singh would be topping for sure! We have seen him indulging in a social media banter with not just wifey Deepika Padukone but also others. And the recent conversation that caught our attention was between him and Nick Jonas. Yes, that's true! The singer a few days back became a fan of Ranveer's customised Nutella jar and now it was the actor's turn. Nick, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a workout video with a TikTok music playing in the background. The caught the attention of Padmaavat actor who put a 'desi' comment on the post that read, "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle."

Nick's workout video was captioned, "Let’s get it!"

Check out Ranveer's comment here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer comments on Nick's post

Now, look at how the two of them bonded over the Nutella post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick comments on Ranveer's post

Nick Jonas is making his Super Bowl commercial debut by starring in an ad for Dexcom, which is a glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. He took to his Twitter handle and posted "So pumped to watch the big game this Sunday and start a conversation about a better way to manage diabetes. Head over to http://DexcomGameDay.com now to see the commercial first #dexcom #ad."

So pumped to watch the big game this Sunday and start a conversation about a better way to manage diabetes. Head over to https://t.co/pTnpDcPAkk now to see the commercial first 😎 #dexcom #ad pic.twitter.com/upAHo1temF — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 2, 2021

The 30-second spot, which will air during the first quarter of the game, will showcase how Dexcom is different by not monitoring glucose levels with traditional finger sticks.