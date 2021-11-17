Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANVEERSINGH/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 3rd wedding anniversary celebration was all about 'sunset, chai & love'

Deepilka Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the much-in-love couples of Bollywood industry who every now and then give their fans relationship goals. Yet again, they surprised everyone with their pictures from Almora vacation where they went to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary celebration. The two of them posted several monochromatic pictures in which they were seen havin fun while basking in the sun, enjoying the sunset, overlooking at nature, reading books and having tea. The photo-albums captured the two of them wearing different outifts. While Raveer captioned his posts with a heart and evil-eye emoji, Deepika, on the other hand, gave two captions, "All of my heart…" and "…And then some…"

Have a look at their lovable pictures here:

For those unversed about the couple, the two of them fall in love during the shooting of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat". After dating for several years, they tied the knot on November 14, 2018.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake starring Amitabh Bachchan and will also be seen in 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The two are all set to appear together on the big screen with the film '83'.