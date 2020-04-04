Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh can't stop praising wife Deepika Padukone as she cooks dinner for her 'pati parmeshwar'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the two busiest actors in Bollywood. While the two are always loaded with films and shoots, they manage to make each other feel special through their actions and sweet little gestures. Currently, as the lovebirds are in-home quarantine, they are making the most of it by creating special moments with each other. On Friday, Ranveer Singh couldn't stop praising his lovely wife Deepika who cooked a delicious meal for him.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh shared what was on the menu by wife Deepika Padukone and we were impressed. The actress made Thai Green curry, Tom Yum Soup, rice for her 'pati parmeshwar'. The Gully Boy actor announced, "Pati Parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali cutie meri Deepu.. love you babez" Check out his posts here-

If the food wasn't enough, Deepika treated Ranveer with a heavenly dessert as well. The actress baked cake which looked delicious by the pictures. She served it with cookie crumble, a scoop of ice cream and a lot of Nutella and Ranveer approved it to be delicious. Watch it here-

On the related note, Deepika took part in a Hangout interview with journalist Rajeev Masand during the nationwide lockdown. Asked about her daily routine with Ranveer, she said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Shalini Pandey. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in a new project soon co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in a film with Rishi Kapoor.

