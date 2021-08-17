Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH, ANUSHKA SHARMA Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma cheer for Virat Kohli and Team India on their victory against England

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma celebrated the victory of Indian cricket team against England. The Indian cricket team beat England by 151 runs on the final day of the test. The Indian cricket team is currently in the UK, facing England for a five-match test series. Actor Ranveer Singh shared a collage of pictures and congratulated the Indian cricket team. He wrote 'Epic' along with a fire emoticon.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories and shared a few pictures of her husband and Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and other players. "What a win! What a team!" Anushka captioned the picture.

For the unversed, Anushka with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika had taken off to UK in July. Ever since Anushka had been sharing pictures with her fans and followers. The couple also celebrated their daughter Vamika's 6 month birthday there. Sharing a glimpse from the celebrations Anushka wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Before the test series began, Virat and Anushka explored the countryside with other Indian team players and their partners. Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a post which featured Rahul's rumoured girlfriend, actress Athiya Shetty along with Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav along with their partners.

On the professional front, Anushka has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.