Rani recalls using father's walking stick in 'Hichki' as film turns 3

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKYCINEMALOUT Poster of Hichki featuring Rani Mukerji

The Rani Mukerji-starrer "Hichki" was released three years ago on this day. The actress lost her father Ram Mukherjee while shooting the film, and she recalls using his walking stick in the last scene of the film. "I lost my dad around the same time I was filming for 'Hichki', and since my parents have been an integral part of my career and always see my films first, this was the first film my dad was not going to be there to see my performance," Rani recalled.

The 2018 film directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra is an endearing story about a teacher suffering from Tourette's Syndrome.

"In the last scene of the film where I am seen retiring as the principal of St. Notker's School, I used my father's walking stick, which was very special for me and yet it was heart-breaking. It was my way of having my father with me in the film, so for me that scene will always be extremely memorable," she added.

On the work front, Rani is all set to feature in a new film titled 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The film was announced on her 43rd birthday on Sunday. 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' talks about a mother's battle against a country. Currently in the pre-production stage, the film will be helmed by Ashima Chibber.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said: "There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there."

"It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to. Chibber's vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told," she added.

The film backed by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment is expected to hit the floors soon.