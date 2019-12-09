Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Rangoli Chandel targets Alia Bhatt for fixing awards after video taken before the event goes viral

Tweeting a video of Alia Bhatt from a recent award function, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel trolled Alia for fixing awards.

New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2019 11:31 IST
Rangoli Chandel trolled Alia Bhatt for walking away with her award before the actual event

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel often expresses her opinion about almost anything and everything. Rangoli is unapologetic and brutally honest about her opinions and she takes to her Twitter to say what she wants to. Bollywood Awards have often been under criticism for favoritism and being partisan. Critics of award nights discredit it and suggest its no more than a sham. Now, a recent video of Alia Bhatt is making rounds where the actress is seen making exit from the Star Screen Awards with her best actress award even before the actual award night begins.

Rangoli took to her Twitter to share the video and trolled Alia for fixing the award. Rangoli tweeted, "Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne  nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai "

This is not the first time that any Bollywood celebrity has been criticized by Rangoli. In the past, she had tweeted about Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and others. Recently, Rangoli Chandel's tweet about Malaika Arora’s picture with her son drew a lot of flak online. However, after much uprorar, she issues a clarification tweet that she had been misinterpreted.

The Star Screen Award that held on Sunday evening celebrated the work of Bollywood in the past year. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy proved to be the biggest winner for the year bagging the best film award for popular choice. Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt also bagged the best actor award male and female respectively.

