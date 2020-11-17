Randhir Kapoor shares bhai dooj celebration photos, misses brother Rishi Kapoor and sister Ritu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABOOKAPOOR Randhir Kapoor shares bhai dooj celebration photos

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor gave a sneak peek into his Bhai dooj celebrations with siblings Rajiv Kapoor and Rima Jain. On Monday, he shared pictures with his family members and revealed that he missed Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda during the celebration. In the photos, Randhir can be seen posing for the camera with Rajiv Kapoor and Rima Jain at the later's house. He wrote, "Missed Ritu & Chintu at Bhai Dooj." He also shared pictures with nephews Armaan and Aadar Jain.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor passed away on April 30 this year after a long battle with leukemia. On the other hand, Ritu Nanda died of cancer in January.

Speaking about Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor in an interview said, "It’s an emotional loss to me. We had many common likes and dislikes. We both were fond of good food and booze. We would often party by ourselves. We would call up each other and tell each other: ‘ Kya kar raha hai? Agar tum nahin aate ho, to chalo main aa jaata hoon (What are you doing right now? If you are not coming, I can come)’. When together, humko kisiki bhi zaroorat nahi thi (We needed no one else when we were together). We didn’t need a crowd to entertain us. I miss that. Hum waise hi khush-mijaz the. Hasi khushi kat rahi thi zindagi. Ab usmein se ek musafir utar gaya. Dekhen aage kya hota hai"

Also, Randhir Kapoor said he loved the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, helmed by his late brother and actor Rishi Kapoor. Randhir added that he wanted his brother to direct more films. "Aa Ab Laut Chalen", made under the Kapoors' banner RK Films, was the only film Rishi Kapoor ever directed. The film's production is credited to brothers Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

"His directorial debut was ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen' and he was very nervous, but I loved the movie and everyone who watched it loved it as well. Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was more of a friend to me than a brother, we shared a very special bond. I wanted him to direct more movies, but now I think he must be making it up there somewhere," Randhir Kapoor recalled.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page