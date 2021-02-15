Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDHIRKAPOOR/YOGENSHAH Randhir Kapoor's Birthday: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, Ranbir-Alia Bhatt & others gather for celebration

It's 'Dabboo' aka Randhir Kapoor's birthday today and this is the reason why a list of stars were spotted outside the actor-filmmaker's residence in Chembur. Born on February 15, 1947, Randhir happens to be the son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, grandson of actor Prithviraj. Father of beautiful daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor made his first screen appearance in Shree 420 when he was just a kid. His directorial and acting debut happened with Bollywood film Kal Aaj Aur Kal. He impressed fans with his otherworldly charm and acting in various movies like Dharam Karam, Jawani Diwani, Chacha Bhajija, etc. As the actor turned 74, the whole Kapoor family united to make his day memorable.

Mom-to-be Kareena was seen with husband Saif Ali Khan wearing a silk green kaftan. Her sister Karisma also joined the celebration with her kids. Apart from them, many others including-- Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Karan Johar, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria with boyfriend Aadar Jain were also seen making way into the Kapoor mansion in the city.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neetu Kapoor & daughter Riddhima outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & others outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Babita Kapoor outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Lovebirds Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sanjay Kapoor with wife outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Lolo aka Karisma for daddy's birthday celebration outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Johar spotted outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bebo looked all glowing outside the Kapoor mansion on Sunday.

Lolo even took to Instagram and shared a love-filled picture with her dad and wrote, "Papa you are my Valentine #staystrongstayhealthy."

Randhir Kapoor starred in films like Jeet, Jawaani Deewani, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai amongst others. In his career, Randhir even helmed movies like Heena, Dharam Karam.

Speaking about his early days, Randhir had once said in an interview, "We travelled by bus and train during our school days. Our upbringing was mainly looked after by our mother as our father was a very busy man. My mother was a strict parent".