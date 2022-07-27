Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera flops at box office, director Karan Malhotra pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR__KAPOOR82 Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera flops at box office

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera flops at box office: Karan Malhotra has finally broken his silence over his directorial 'Shamshera' tanking at the box-office. He penned a note and apologised for "abandoning" the film. Malhotra's film, which boasts of names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, failed to attract footfalls at the theatres. To address the failure, Malhotra took to Twitter, where he shared a heartbreaking note. He wrote: "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you."

"I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine." The director added: "Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly."

"And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

Shamshera was made on a massive budget of approximately 150 crores. The film has raked in Rs 36 crore since its release on July 22. The period film features Ranbir in a double role for the first time in his career and was widely anticipated, given it is Ranbir's first release since Sanju in 2018.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra which will release theatrically on September 9, in five Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are also a part of the magnum opus.

-with IANS inputs

