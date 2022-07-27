Prem Chopra reacts strongly to death rumours, says Rakesh Roshan called him to ask if he's alive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prem Chopra

Prem Chopra on Wednesday strongly reacted to the rumours of his death which have been going around since morning. The veteran actor revealed that he was bombarded with calls and messages from his well-wishers after the fake reports of his death went viral on social media platforms. The rumors of his sudden death left the fans and near ones of the actor shocked. The 86-year-old confirmed that he is doing well and is 'absolutely hale and hearty.'

While talking to ETimes, Prem Chopra also mentioned that he received calls from Rakesh Roshan, Amod Mehra and several others inquiring if he is alive and healthy. Reacting strongly to the fake reports of his death, Prem said, "This is sadism, what else! Somebody is deriving sadistic pleasure in wrongly informing people that I am no more. But here I am, talking to you, absolutely hale and hearty."

He added, "I don't know how many calls of this nature I have received since morning. Rakesh Roshan called me. Amod Mehra (trade analyst) called. I wonder who did this to me. Also, I must tell you that someone did a similar thing with Jeetendra, my close friend. That happened about four months ago. This needs to stop- and immediately."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Amod Mehra also dismissed the rumours. He took to Twitter and wrote, “All those who are getting morbid pleasure in declaring my brother Shri Prem Chopra as dead, please note, I just spoke to him and he is hale and hearty.

For the unversed, in January Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19. After a few days, the couple was discharged from the hospital.

