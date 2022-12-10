Saturday, December 10, 2022
     
Ranbir Kapoor opens on having daughter Raha with Alia Bhatt, says 'I never expected to...'

Ranbir Kapoor shared that while it has been a month since he and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha, it has still not 'hit him'. The Bollywood star also opened up on how the couple plans to continue working while raising their daughter.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2022 11:31 IST
Photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha.
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REDSEAFILM, ALIA BHATT Photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turned one last week. However, the actor couldn't celebrate the day with the family as he was attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. But they were surely there with him in thoughts. As the actor interacted with the media during the fest, he was asked about Alia and their daughter Raha. At the event, he spoke about entering a new phase of his life, accepting fatherhood and working while raising a daughter. 

The actors said that it's a delight to have Raha in his life and he 'never expected to feel this way'. He also shared that while it has been a month since he and Alia welcomed their daughter, it has still not 'hit him'. The actor also shared how the two Bollywood celebs plan to raise and their daughter while continue working. "Where work is concerned, I think Alia and myself really value time away from work. I anyways don't work that much, I work around 180-200 days a year. She (Alia Bhatt) does a lot more work and is way more busy than I am. But we will balance it out. When she takes work probably I'll take a break. When I take work, she will take a break," he said at the event.

Continuing further, he added, "It's a very exciting time in our life. We have been boyfriend, girlfriend a couple of years back and then we became husband and wife and now we are parents. Yesterday we were talking that just the word that 'I have a daughter' it still has not hit me. Because I have not said this enough. Right now, I'm saying 'my daughter', but when I say the word 'daughter', I was like, 'Wow, what is this?' There's stars in my brains right now."

For the unversed, Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, became proud parents to a baby girl last month. They have named their daughter Raha which means divine path.

