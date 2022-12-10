Saturday, December 10, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Priyanka Chopra & daughter Malti Marie enjoy Korean lunch & bond over fashion in new pics, see here

Priyanka Chopra & daughter Malti Marie enjoy Korean lunch & bond over fashion in new pics, see here

Early on Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share some new photos with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the new photos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen bonding over food and books.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2022 10:29 IST
Photo of Priyanka Chopra & her daughter Malti Marie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Photos of Priyanka Chopra & her daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is busy spending some quality time with her daughter. The global star is making the most of her weekend as she enjoys lunch and bonds with her over some fashion magazines. Early on Saturday morning, PeeCee took to social media to share some new photos with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the new photos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen having some girl time together.

In the first photo, Priyanka is seen sitting with Malti in her lap. In the adorable selfie, while the actress is looking at the camera, her toddler is busy getting some fashion tips from the magazine. Priyanka tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the Instagram Story and wrote, “Oh boy!”

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie's pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAMPriyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie's pic

for the next photo, Priyanka and Malti stepped out of their house. Dressed in a long black coat, the actress is seen standing in front of a Korean restaurant with Malti in her arms. The two appear to be carefully looking at the ad with their backs towards the camera.  As Priyanka posted the photo on Instagram, she thanked a friend of hers for lunch. “Thanks for lunch @akarikalai,” she wrote.

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie's pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie's pic

On the work front, fans will see Priyanka in international projects. She has Amazon Prime Video's upcoming 'Citadel' which hails from 'Avengers: Infinity War' director duo Joe and Anthony Russo and features an ensemble cast that is headlined by Priyanka and Richard Madden. The show is billed as an "action-packed spy series" that spans the globe, and it's being designed to launch spinoff series set in India, Spain Mexico and more. apart from this, she also has It's All Coming to Me.

Priyanka's next Hindi film will be Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in 2023.

Related Stories
Priyanka sets internet on fire in yellow swimsuit, gives 'Dostana' vibes with water scooter ride

Priyanka sets internet on fire in yellow swimsuit, gives 'Dostana' vibes with water scooter ride

Priyanka Chopra makes royal appearance in extravagant bold pink gown for an event | Photos

Priyanka Chopra makes royal appearance in extravagant bold pink gown for an event | Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was called 'black cat & dusky'; received equal pay just once in career

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was called 'black cat & dusky'; received equal pay just once in career

Deepika Padukone's golden monokini in Pathaan reminds netizens of Priyanka Chopra's Dostana look

Deepika Padukone's golden monokini in Pathaan reminds netizens of Priyanka Chopra's Dostana look

Priyanka Chopra to Mahesh Babu: Celebs who own restaurants | PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra to Mahesh Babu: Celebs who own restaurants | PHOTOS

Don't miss these:

Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajol, Vishal Jethwa's film gets a dull opening

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film stays strong in the third week of its release

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News