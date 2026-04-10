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Kamal Bhabhi murder case: Key accused Amritpal Singh Mehron apprehended by Punjab Police

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Kamal Bhabhi murder case: Key accused Amritpal Singh Mehron apprehended by Punjab Police

Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is the key accused in the Kamal Bhabhi murder case, has been apprehended by the Police.
Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is the key accused in the Kamal Bhabhi murder case, has been apprehended by the Police. Image Source : X/ @DGPPunjabPolice
Chandigarh:

The Punjab Police has apprehended Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is the key accused in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Bhabhi, said a top official on Friday. Mehron was taken into custody in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was flown back to Punjab by the state police.

In a statement on X (previously Twitter), Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Mehron was brought back by the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), which comes under the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police, and central agencies. He reiterated Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy against "organised crime and anti-national elements, and remains steadfast in ensuring a safe and secure Punjab".

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