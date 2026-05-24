In talks with Rubio, EAM Jaishankar reiterates 'India first' stance on energy security

New Delhi:

As uncertainty lingers over global supply chains due to the uncertainty over US-Iran conflict in the Middle East, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday reaffirmed that India remains committed to securing "affordable and reliable" supplies for its energy needs.

Speaking at a joint press conference after talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi, Jaishankar maintained that India will continue with its 'India first' policy for stabilising its energy needs. He also stressed on keeping global energy markets free from artificial distortions.

"Where the energy issues are concerned... for our energy security, it's important we have multiple sources, large sources, dependable sources, cheap sources," the union minister said.

"Where the United States is concerned, the Trump administration has been very forthright in putting forward its foreign policy outlook as America First. Now, where we are concerned, we have a view of India first," he said. "There will be many areas where our national interests are in harmony, and we work together, which is why we have a strategic partnership. There could be some where they don't, in which case we have to manage those situations."

Jaishankar's remarks come a day after Rubio told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with him in New Delhi that the US is ready to help India diversify its energy needs amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

India is largely dependent on Russia for its energy needs, but the Trump administration had been critical of it, alleging that New Delhi's move is fueling Moscow's war against Ukraine. India, though, has maintained that it is committed to protecting its national interests and safeguard its people, and Jaishankar only reaffirmed it again on Sunday.

"We will continue to diversify and maintain multiple sources of supply at the most reasonable cost because at the end of the day, we have an obligation to our people to provide them energy at affordable and accessible rates," the external affairs minister said during the joint media briefing with Rubio.

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