Feathered cape and crystal gown: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves old Hollywood glamour in Cannes look 2026

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again reminded the fashion world why she remains one of Cannes’ most anticipated style icons. For her latest Cannes appearance and interviews, the actor stepped out in a custom couture ensemble by Fjolla Nila that blended regal elegance, old Hollywood glamour and dramatic red-carpet fantasy in equal measure.

The look instantly caught attention online, with fashion lovers praising the striking feathered cape and crystal-drenched gown that felt both ethereal and powerful. Known for embracing theatrical couture at Cannes, Aishwarya leaned fully into high-fashion drama this time as well, and the internet clearly approved.

Crystal and feathers abound in a couture look

Fjolla Nila's gown is custom-made to perfection with crystal embellishments falling across its figure-hugging shape like waves, thus creating a metallic and sculpted effect in lights. It was, however, the oversized cape made of feathers that completed this gorgeous look. Soft and blush-tinted feathers turned this beautiful dress into a stunning Cannes moment with a touch of fantasy couture.

The balance between glamour and softness can be seen in this outfit’s silhouette as well. Despite its structured and body-con shape, the dress becomes airy and voluminous with the help of feathers.

Aishwarya chose a softer and timeless makeup

She did not choose to overshadow her fabulous gown and opted for something more subtle yet elegant instead. Aishwarya used a soft makeup palette with emphasis on glow, soft sculpted eyes, and pink lips. Her glossy waves, styled with a centre parting, added a classic Hollywood touch while framing the look beautifully.

Fashion watchers online particularly appreciated how balanced the styling felt overall. Despite the elaborate couture, nothing appeared excessive or forced, a quality Aishwarya has mastered over the years of Cannes appearances.

Cannes continues to be Aishwarya’s fashion playground

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has built a reputation for delivering some of Cannes’ most memorable Indian fashion moments. From experimental silhouettes to grand couture gowns, she consistently embraces dramatic fashion with confidence.

This Fjolla Nila ensemble continued that legacy while also reflecting the growing global visibility of emerging couture labels on international platforms like Cannes. Social media users described the look as “royal”, “dreamy” and “pure couture fantasy”, while many said the feathered cape gave the appearance a larger-than-life cinematic quality.

At a festival where fashion often competes loudly for attention, Aishwarya’s latest appearance stood out because it felt unapologetically glamorous, exactly the kind of timeless Cannes energy audiences still love to see.

Also read: Cannes 2026 closing ceremony: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes power and elegance in all-white look