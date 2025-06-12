Kamal Kaur: Who was the Punjabi influencer found dead? A look at some of her most popular videos The body of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur, was found in a car in Bathinda, Punjab. The probe is on now. Let us see why she was so renowned and some of her most popular videos.

A shocking case has come to light in Bathinda, Punjab. The body of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur was found in a car. She was a resident of Ludhiana and used to post reels on Instagram. She was popularly known as Kama Kaur Bhabhi on social media. The police have registered a case of murder and started an investigation. The body was killed somewhere else and later left in a car near the Medical University. She had more than 3.83 lakh followers on Instagram. She was known for posting reels. There was also a dispute over some reels. The police are investigating the matter.

According to police sources, Kamal Kaur was murdered somewhere else. Then her body was taken in a car registered in the Ludhiana district. Later, the body was left in the parking area of ​​​​the Medical University. People nearby smelled a foul smell. They informed the police.

SP Bathinda Narinder Singh said that yesterday evening, they received information that a car was parked at Adesh Hospital, and a foul smell was coming from it. A police team reached there. They found the body of a girl in the rear seat of that car. Initial investigation has identified the girl as Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur from Ludhiana. She had left home on June 9, telling her mother that she was going to attend a promotional event. The police said that their priority is to find out how her body reached there and who is responsible for her death, and soon, action will be taken against those responsible. This is not the place of death. Her body has been dumped here.

Days earlier, a heartbreaking last post had lit up her Instagram. An image of her with her eyes far away and a smirk on her lips that didn't quite meet her eyes. The caption read: "No emotion, no love, no f**k, Bacheya Hoeya Taa Bas Shak Shak Shak."

In October last year, Kaur was threatened by Arsh Dalla (Arshdeep Singh Gill), a Khalistani "terrorist" who lived in Canada. According to reports, Dalla had threatened to remove the offensive videos she was posting.

Now, let us check out some popular videos of Kanchan Kumari, aka Kamal Kaur Bhabhi:

Kanchan has amassed a laughing empire. With more than 383,000 Instagram followers and 236,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, Funny Bhabhi TV, she was the queen of playing silly pranks that mimicked mayhem, dancing with youngsters in the area, and making ordinary events go viral. But shadows lurked beyond the screen.

