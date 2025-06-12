Punjabi social media influencer Kamal Kaur found dead in parked car in Bathinda, police suspect murder Social media influencer Kamal Kaur, who had over 383,000 Instagram followers, was found dead inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on Wednesday night. Police believe she was likely killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the site.

Bathinda:

Kamal Kaur, a popular social media influencer from Ludhiana, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on Wednesday night. Punjab Police have launched a murder investigation, suspecting that her body was dumped at the spot after being killed elsewhere.

The shocking discovery was made after locals noticed a foul smell emanating from a parked car and alerted the police. Responding officers found Kaur’s body inside the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be registered in Ludhiana district.

“Prima facie, there appears to be foul play. We are treating the case as murder,” said Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal. She added that a forensic team had been called in to collect evidence from the scene and that an FIR is being registered.

Who is Kamal Kaur?

Ludhiana-based Kamal Kaur had a strong social media presence, particularly on Instagram, where she had over 3.83 lakh followers. Known for her frequent reels, some of her videos had stirred controversy in the past for using obscene language.

Police suspect that Kaur may have been murdered elsewhere and her body transported to the university parking lot. An investigation is underway to trace her movements and identify potential suspects.