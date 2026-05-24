Twisha Sharma's last rites performed in Bhopal after second autopsy

Bhopal:

Twisha Sharma's last rites were held at the Bhadbhada cremation ground in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday, shortly after her second autopsy was conducted by a four-member team of Delhi AIIMS following high court's order.

Twisha's family wanted to perform her last rites in Delhi, but had dropped that plan due to the extreme heat. Later, they appealed to the people in Bhopal, particularly the women and social workers, to attend her funeral and bid her adieu.

"I am very emotional right now. I just want to bid farewell to my daughter first," her father Navnidhi Sharma told news agency PTI shortly before the funeral. "Today, when Twisha merges with the five elements, it will not be just one family that mourns, but every heart that believes in the safety, dignity and justice for daughters will feel the pain."

Allegations and counter-allegations

33-year-old Twisha was found dead at her in-laws' residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. Her family accused the in-laws of harassing her for dowry and abetment to suicide, vowing to fight against them till Twisha gets justice.

However, Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh - a retired judge - had alleged that the deceased was a drug addict, a claim that was firmly rejected by her family members.

Twisha's family also wanted a second post-mortem which was rejected a local court after which they moved to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Later, the high court ordered a second autopsy by doctors from Delhi AIIMS.

Twisha's husband held, sent to police remand

Coming to the investigation, the police are carrying out a thorough probe and registered a first information report against Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and the mother-in-law.

Samarth had been missing since May 12, the day Twisha died, but was arrested on Friday from Jabalpur after his lawyer told the high court that he is ready to surrender. On Saturday, he was sent to seven-day police remand by a local court in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance, and a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter on Monday.

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